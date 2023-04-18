Mother ‘denied’ attending son’s burial, comforted at memorial service
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 18 April 2023
Five months after a 19-year-old University of Fort Hare law student was killed while crossing the busy N2 near his home, young people from his Maqanyeni village outside Mthatha held a moving memorial service in his honour at the weekend...
Mother ‘denied’ attending son’s burial, comforted at memorial service
Five months after a 19-year-old University of Fort Hare law student was killed while crossing the busy N2 near his home, young people from his Maqanyeni village outside Mthatha held a moving memorial service in his honour at the weekend...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos