Cancerous mouth growth stops pupil’s education
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 19 April 2023
Anesipho Gotyana, 19, a grade 11 pupil at Iqhayiya Senior Secondary School in Peddie, has had to put her education on hold after a swelling in her mouth grew larger and larger, and turned out to be cancerous. ..
Cancerous mouth growth stops pupil’s education
Anesipho Gotyana, 19, a grade 11 pupil at Iqhayiya Senior Secondary School in Peddie, has had to put her education on hold after a swelling in her mouth grew larger and larger, and turned out to be cancerous. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos