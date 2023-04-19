Man accused of killings wants bail to return to mine job
By Lulamile Feni - 19 April 2023
A Thantseka village man alleged to have murdered his neighbours — a grandmother and her nine-year-old grandson — says he needs bail as he has to get back to work on the mines in Rustenburg so he can support his family. ..
