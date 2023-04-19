×

Second G4S guard arrested for aiding Thabo Bester's escape

19 April 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A second G4S security guard has been arrested for allegedly helping Thabo Bester escape from prison last year.

The 51-year-old man, arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein, is expected to appear in the city's magistrate’s court on Thursday.

He joins Bester's partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, her father Zolile Sekeleni, former G4S prison warder Senohe Matsoara and ex-CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo in connection with Bester's escape.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the guard faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape and defeating the ends of justice.

Rapist and murderer Bester and Magudumana were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, 10km from the Kenyan border. 

