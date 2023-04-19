He added that the very system of politics was broken and needed a complete overhaul.
'The people must govern': Songezo Zibi launches Rise Mzansi
Politics reporter
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former newspaper editor Songezo Zibi has launched Rise Mzansi, which he describes as a “people-centred political alternative to the failed political establishment” ahead of the 2024 national elections.
The Rivonia Circle co-founder was speaking at the party's launch on Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, where he introduced the party's ideals, its leadership and explained would lead it to the polls next year.
Zibi said it was because good people and patriotic citizens had yielded the political space to people who did not deserve it that the country found itself in the debilitating position it was in.
“The ruling party has come to represent failure, despair, incompetence and corruption. Millions of its own supporters deserve a better political home, one that takes their valid dreams seriously instead of using them as fodder for personal enrichment and power,” said Zibi.
The Rise Mzansi national leader said what gave birth to the movement was the brokenness of South Africans in the current state of affairs and the lack of hope.
“It is not the load-shedding that demoralises us, it is the fact that we have lost the ability to deal with it. It is not that crime depresses us, it is that those who are tasked to deal with it are criminals themselves,” he said.
He added that the very system of politics was broken and needed a complete overhaul.
Instead of a government of the people, for the people, by the people, Zibi said, South Africans ended up with a government of political parties, for political parties, by political parties.
“We are now paying the price. South Africa needs a reset, a new direction, new energy and new leadership.”
Zibi said the political establishment told the people there was nothing wrong with South Africa's political system, and all that was needed was to remove the ANC. However, Zibi believes South Africans cannot build a new future on a system that is unaccountable, unresponsive, corrupt and removed from the people.
“We cannot use the same rules that delivered the unserious people who call themselves leaders today. We cannot deliver a better future by entrusting everything to a broken political system that relies on court litigation for the right things to be done.
“We must be bold and change the rules, and in our documents we set out a political reform programme that can finally deliver real democracy.”
The newly launched political party would prioritise civic participation and education, he said.
“We are open to every South African who wants to build a nation that cares, not a country where only the most privileged enjoy a decent life. South Africa has enormous capacity but our political culture demands that people be card-carrying members of political parties to matter.
“At Rise Mzansi, the basis for contribution is an alignment of values and our vision, not party membership. This is the work of patriotic South Africans, not party loyalists.”
