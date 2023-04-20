Another court bid to dissolve Enoch Mgijima municipality council
Debt to Eskom has risen from R300m to R1-billion
By Ziyanda Zweni - 20 April 2023
The council of Enoch Mgijima municipality, described as having failed to discharge its duties by civil group Let’s Talk Komani and new political party the Independents, is being taken to court yet again in a bid to dissolve it...
