KSD loses out on R1bn a year by buying from outside suppliers, says mayor
‘We cannot even plant spinach and take it to the market’
Premium
By SIkho Ntshobane - 20 April 2023
The mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, Nyaniso Nelani, has decried the lack of locally produced products and what he termed the underutilisation by local businesses of “key economic assets” which could boost the economy of Mthatha and surrounding areas...
KSD loses out on R1bn a year by buying from outside suppliers, says mayor
‘We cannot even plant spinach and take it to the market’
The mayor of King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality, Nyaniso Nelani, has decried the lack of locally produced products and what he termed the underutilisation by local businesses of “key economic assets” which could boost the economy of Mthatha and surrounding areas...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos