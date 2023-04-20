×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Makhanda all set for another packed arts festival

20 April 2023
South Africa's annual multi-disciplinary arts festival, live in Makhanda has been supporting the arts for 48 years since its inception in 1974.
South Africa's annual multi-disciplinary arts festival, live in Makhanda has been supporting the arts for 48 years since its inception in 1974.
Image: Mark Wessels

Creatives from all over SA will be heading to Makhanda to perform at the National Arts Festival, which promises a plethora of entertainment acts.

In this episode , Daron Mann talks to comedian Stuart Taylor as he unpacks what spectators can expect during the 49th annual  National Arts Festival in June.

Taylor said these are exciting times for artists post-Covid-19 , and promised a good entertainment offering.

“We can now finally be back with a bang. A lot of people were quite cautious last year, but now people want to be out again,” he said.

Taylor also speaks on the state of readiness and what shows visitors can look forward to.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court