Creatives from all over SA will be heading to Makhanda to perform at the National Arts Festival, which promises a plethora of entertainment acts.
In this episode , Daron Mann talks to comedian Stuart Taylor as he unpacks what spectators can expect during the 49th annual National Arts Festival in June.
Taylor said these are exciting times for artists post-Covid-19 , and promised a good entertainment offering.
“We can now finally be back with a bang. A lot of people were quite cautious last year, but now people want to be out again,” he said.
Taylor also speaks on the state of readiness and what shows visitors can look forward to.
LISTEN | Makhanda all set for another packed arts festival
Image: Mark Wessels
Creatives from all over SA will be heading to Makhanda to perform at the National Arts Festival, which promises a plethora of entertainment acts.
In this episode , Daron Mann talks to comedian Stuart Taylor as he unpacks what spectators can expect during the 49th annual National Arts Festival in June.
Taylor said these are exciting times for artists post-Covid-19 , and promised a good entertainment offering.
“We can now finally be back with a bang. A lot of people were quite cautious last year, but now people want to be out again,” he said.
Taylor also speaks on the state of readiness and what shows visitors can look forward to.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos