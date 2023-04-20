Phala Phala investigation hits snag, but South Africa co-operating with Namibia: Lamola

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has conceded that the Phala Phala investigation has hit a snag.
Lamola made the admission as President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian counterpart Hage Geingob were due to meet on a state visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the controversial matter would arise between the heads of state.
Several law-enforcement agencies are investigating the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo game farm. The money came from the sale of buffalo to a Sudanese businessman.
In a statement released in June 2020, the government said it had closely followed media reports and a statement by the Namibian police force concerning a request for mutual legal assistance in respect of David Imanuwela, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery who they had apprehended.
“We received a request. The request was not compliant with our own laws in relation to mutual legal assistance,” Lamola said on Thursday.
“We then returned the request to the Namibian authorities outlining the issues that we want them to comply with and that is where we are. We have not yet received a notice that complies with the request they provided us.
“Through our mutual legal system and agreements with the Namibian authorities, that is the line we will continue to operate in.”
Asked whether the investigation had hit a snag, Lamola said: “Yes, up until we receive a compliant notice in line with the law ... we will definitely co-operate and provide the information they need.”
Asked whether the presidents would discuss the matter, Lamola said: “I don’t know, but from our side we are co-operating with the Namibian authorities.”
