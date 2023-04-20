×

United Arab Emirates president lands in Bhisho

Top brass join royals and guests at luxury game reserve between Makhanda and Bedford

By Aphiwe Deklerk and Sivenathi Gosa - 20 April 2023

The United Arab Emirates’ most senior officials, including president Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, touched down at Bulembu Airport, in Bhisho, on Wednesday, the latest arrivals among several planeloads of visitors from that country...

