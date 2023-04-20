A second G4S security guard is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday concerning killer and rapist Thabo Bester's escape.
The 51-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
WATCH LIVE | Second G4S employee in court over Thabo Bester escape
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
