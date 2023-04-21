×

News

ANC Veterans League slams inclusion of state capture-linked Duma Ndlovu in national order awards

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 21 April 2023
ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala says the awarding of a national order to TV and film producer Duma Ndlovu would tarnish the reputation of the awards. File photo.
ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala says the awarding of a national order to TV and film producer Duma Ndlovu would tarnish the reputation of the awards. File photo.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

The ANC Veterans League wants Duma Ndlovu’s name withdrawn from receiving a national order.

Ndlovu is due to receive the prestigious Order Of Ikhamanga in Silver for his work in the TV and film industry.

In a letter addressed to Presidency director-general Phindile Baleni, the league's president Snuki Zikalala said the television and film producer's inclusion was “tarnishing” the “reputation” of the awards. 

“The national working committee of the league's national task team met earlier today to discuss the inclusion of Ndlovu as a recipient.

“They expressed dismay and deep concern at his inclusion since it was alleged in the Zondo commission deliberations that he was involved in matters that led to the debilitation and capture of the South African Revenue Services,” Zikalala said.

Ndlovu's name came up in the commission investigating state capture when his company was implicated through its work for Bain.

Zikalala said the veterans resolved to write to Baleni to urge that “Ndlovu’s name be withdrawn from receiving this order until and if his involvement in state capture has been clarified”.

He emphasised that the awarding of a national order to Ndlovu would tarnish the reputation of the awards.

“National orders are of a very prestigious nature and should only be awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the struggle against apartheid and the building of our democracy,” Zikalala said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to bestow national orders next week.

TimesLIVE

 

