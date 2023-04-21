Bhisho caves in over Selborne expulsions
Education department accepts school had right to expel boys for stabbing another pupil, agrees to pay costs of court battle
By Adrienne Carlisle - 21 April 2023
The provincial education department has agreed to a court order under which it effectively conceded Selborne College’s right to expel two pupils involved in stabbing another pupil in the back...
The provincial education department has agreed to a court order under which it effectively conceded Selborne College’s right to expel two pupils involved in stabbing another pupil in the back...
