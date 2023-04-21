Former teacher’s love for the environment an inspiration to others
Local Hero nominee recognised for her commitment to a journey of sustainability and awareness
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 21 April 2023
An East London environmentalist and former Merrifield College teacher Chaylene Bachar has been described as an inspiration to the community...
Former teacher’s love for the environment an inspiration to others
Local Hero nominee recognised for her commitment to a journey of sustainability and awareness
An East London environmentalist and former Merrifield College teacher Chaylene Bachar has been described as an inspiration to the community...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos