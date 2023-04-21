Kokstad’s C-Max prison flagged for imposing harsh solitary confinement
No prisoner has ever escaped from this facility
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 21 April 2023
Inspectors from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) found that the Ebongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad, outside the Eastern Cape border, had violated the constitution with its harsh solitary confinement practices. ..
