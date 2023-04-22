Despite huge cash injections, many Eastern Cape stadiums in disrepair
Schools from other provinces no longer visit because of appalling state of fields
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe and Bomikazi Mdiya - 22 April 2023
Since the 2016-2017 financial year, the national department of sports, arts & culture gave nearly R2bn to municipalities across the country through the municipal infrastructure grant...
Despite huge cash injections, many Eastern Cape stadiums in disrepair
Schools from other provinces no longer visit because of appalling state of fields
Since the 2016-2017 financial year, the national department of sports, arts & culture gave nearly R2bn to municipalities across the country through the municipal infrastructure grant...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos