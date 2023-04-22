Known for finding humor in times of crisis, this Eastern Cape-born comedian is testament that laughter is the best medicine.
On this week's That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann speaks to comedian and content creator Rory Petzer.
Petzer was recently awarded for his content at the Savanna Comic's choice awards, winning the Uplifting comics category.
From finding himself speaking to his idol Barry Hilton on a call to using social ills for comedic content, Petzer talks about the importance of consistency.
In this episode, Petzer shares how he uses social media as a content creation tool to express his craft.
DispatchLIVE
LISTEN | EC comedian scoops national award
Image: Rory Petzer/FACEBOOK
