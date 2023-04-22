×

News

LISTEN | EC comedian scoops national award

By Daron Mann - 22 April 2023
Comedian Rory Petzer walked away with the Uplifting comic award at the Savanna Comics choice awards
Image: Rory Petzer/FACEBOOK

Known for finding humor in times of crisis, this Eastern Cape-born comedian is testament that laughter is the best medicine.

On this week's That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann speaks to comedian and content creator Rory Petzer.

Petzer was recently awarded for his content at the Savanna Comic's choice awards, winning the Uplifting comics category.

From finding himself speaking to his idol Barry Hilton on  a call  to using social ills for comedic  content, Petzer talks about the importance of consistency.

In this episode, Petzer shares how he uses social media as a content creation tool to express his craft.

