Two high school pupils shot dead in troubled Majola

Two Eastern Cape high school pupils died in a hail of bullets after a group of unknown gunmen opened fire killing them on the spot.
The Grade 12 pupils from Majali Technical Senior Secondary School in the troubled Majola administrative area near Port St Johns were visiting other pupils when they were shot and killed at about 9pm on Friday evening.
Two other Grade 12 pupils who were on the scene of the shooting managed to escape unharmed.
The killings were close to, but not, school premises.
Community leaders have confirmed the killings of the two Grade 12 pupils who were 20 and 22 years of age.
Education Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said a statement would be released on Sunday.
He said head of department Dr Soyisile Nuku would on Sunday visit the bereaved families in Lusikisik, where pupils were from.
Community leaders said the killing of the two schoolboys would disrupt schooling had shocked the community.
They said teachers and pupils did not feel safe and feared for their lives
The motive for the killings is unknown double.
