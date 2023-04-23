×

News

Two men in bakkie found in possession of uncut diamonds and precious stones

Police in the Western Cape found uncut diamonds after stopping a suspicious bakkie in the early hours of the morning.

23 April 2023
Rorisang Kgosana
Reporter
Police found and confiscated 29 uncut diamonds and precious stones during a road block in the Western Cape on Sunday morning.
Image: Supplied

Police arrested two suspects allegedly found in possession of uncut diamonds and illicit precious stones during a roadblock in the Western Cape on Sunday.

The arrests were made during Operation Restore which saw police deployed along entry and exit routes throughout the province.

In the early hours of Sunday, police conducting a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer pulled over a suspicious Toyota bakkie with two occupants, police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said.

A search of the vehicle and occupants led to the discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds, Pojie said.

“A substantial amount of cash was found in the possession of one occupant and three unpolished rubies in the possession of the other occupant,” he said.

The two suspects, aged 33 and 46, were arrested. The stones and bakkie were confiscated as evidence, said Pojie.

“The duo will appear in the Klawer magistrate's court, once charged, for the illegal possession of precious stones.”

TimesLIVE

