Confusion as Faku backtracks on earlier BCM plan to take back leased sports fields
Schools who used to pay R1,800 a day to use athletics stadium now charged between R4,000 and R15,000
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 24 April 2023
Three months into the controversial contract the city signed with Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi’s Chippa Training Academy, the Buffalo City Metro is making a U-turn...
Confusion as Faku backtracks on earlier BCM plan to take back leased sports fields
Schools who used to pay R1,800 a day to use athletics stadium now charged between R4,000 and R15,000
Three months into the controversial contract the city signed with Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi’s Chippa Training Academy, the Buffalo City Metro is making a U-turn...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos