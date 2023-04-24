×

News

Confusion as Faku backtracks on earlier BCM plan to take back leased sports fields

Schools who used to pay R1,800 a day to use athletics stadium now charged between R4,000 and R15,000

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 24 April 2023

Three months into the controversial contract the city signed with Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi’s Chippa Training Academy, the Buffalo City Metro is making a U-turn...

