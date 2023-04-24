×

24 April 2023

Catch off the latest Daily Dispatch Podcasts here.

LISTEN | EC comedian scoops national award

On this week's That Weekend Feeling, Daron Mann speaks to comedian and content creator Rory Petzer.

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Makhanda all set for another packed arts festival

Creatives from all over SA will be heading to Makhanda to perform at the National Arts Festival, which promises a ...

LISTEN | Getting ahead eased by having a trusted mentor

Aside from the right qualifications, the one thing that will set a career newcomer on the path to success is a top ...

By Ted Keenan
LISTEN | Gift of the Givers hostage negotiator in Mali to negotiate ...

On That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman takes us through the ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Nahoon's wild bird rescuer shares her journey

Animals in BCM may be wounded, or in danger of being shot or mauled by domestic predators , but there are ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Frere patients left to suffer 10-year wait for orthopaedic surgery

Patients requiring orthopaedic surgery such as joint replacements at East London’s Frere Hospital face a decade-long ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Project aims to empower voters to choose wisely in 2024

Songezo Zibi is convinced that given the right tools, South Africans will use the next general election to vote for a ...

By Ted Keenan
LISTEN | All hands on deck as Komani flood-relief efforts continue

The Chris Hani District Municipality, as well as various government departments and NGOs have made sure that local ...

By Sivenathi Gosa
LISTEN | No wealth for department of health victims

In a landmark decision handed down by the Bhisho High Court this past week Judge Rob Griffiths ruled that the Eastern ...

By Daron Mann
LISTEN | Komani in chaos

LISTEN ON: | IONO.fm (https://iono.fm/c/6728%20) | Spotify ...

LISTEN | How do we solve the dog attack problem?

We need to acknowledge that certain dog breeds are power breeds and when they inflict injury it is serious, says Animal ...

By HeraldLIVE
LISTEN | That Weekend Feeling with Mluleki Ntsabo

It's Boks vs New Zealand this weekend and the heat is on. Daron and Mluleki Ntsabo discuss the upcoming ...

Daily Dispatch Podcasts with Daron Mann

Seasoned radio personality Daron Mann is back on the airwaves with Daily Dispatch.

