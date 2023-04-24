×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

More cruise ships stopping at EL harbour boost tourism

Premium
By Ted Keenan - 24 April 2023

Almost tripling the number of cruise vessels that called at the East London harbour in the 2022-2023 season proved conclusively that the city and its surroundings have massive appeal to tourists, but it is just the start...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras
Dr Nandipha, surrounded by armed police, escorted into court