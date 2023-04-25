A Durban man has been bust for allegedly being in possession of 56kg of copper cables belonging to the eThekwini municipality and 14 street lights.
Yuvesin Chetty, 39, appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday and the matter was postponed for a bail application on Tuesday.
Capt Simpiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal, said they had received information about copper cables suspected to be municipality property and applied for a search warrant.
“A search was conducted and 56.1kg of burnt copper cables with a street value of about R230,000 was found. Members also found 14 street lights and an electronic scale.
“The occupants of the house provided a reasonable explanation regarding the owner of the copper cables and he was contacted.”
Mhlongo said Chetty handed himself over on Monday and was charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen and damage to essential infrastructure in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.
Durban man in court over municipal copper cables and street lights
