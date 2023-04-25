×

News

Man 'tries to sell penis' at Butterworth shopping mall

By TimesLive - 25 April 2023
The victim is a 68-year-old man who is being treated in hospital. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc

A 32-year-old man has appeared in an Eastern Cape magistrate’s court charged with unlawful possession of human tissue — a man's penis.

Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested by members of the public after they allegedly found him in possession of a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday. It is believed he was looking for a buyer.

Nkohli said: “Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo district.”

The victim is in hospital.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday and the case is due to be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder, said Nkohli.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the community for arresting the suspect. “This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane and justice must take its course,” Mene said.

TimesLIVE

