A 32-year-old man has appeared in an Eastern Cape magistrate’s court charged with unlawful possession of human tissue — a man's penis.
Police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said the man was arrested by members of the public after they allegedly found him in possession of a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday. It is believed he was looking for a buyer.
Nkohli said: “Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo district.”
The victim is in hospital.
Man 'tries to sell penis' at Butterworth shopping mall
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
The suspect appeared in court on Monday and the case is due to be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder, said Nkohli.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene praised the community for arresting the suspect. “This is a despicable and cruel act. The actions of the suspect are inhumane and justice must take its course,” Mene said.
TimesLIVE
