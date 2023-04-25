‘Ramokgopa’s appointment is beginning to look more like a damp squib’ — DA on return to stage 6

President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is beginning to look more like a damp squib, says the DA.
This comes after the country was plunged back into stage 6 load-shedding on Monday following a weekend reprieve from higher stages.
Eskom said due to the failure of seven generation units, higher stages would be implemented until 5am on Wednesday.
“Breakdowns are at 17,955MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,042MW.”
The DA said it was becoming apparent that Ramokgopa's position was created purely to appease the country and not as a genuine solution to the problem.
“If Ramaphosa was serious about holding Ramokgopa to account to solve South Africa’s untenable electricity crisis, he would have already gazetted the responsibilities of Ramokgopa's portfolio so the new minister was empowered to do his job,” said the party.
“Reports of a turf war between Ramokgopa, [public enterprises minster] Pravin Gordhan and [mineral resources and energy minister] Gwede Mantashe are clearly the consequence of this indecisiveness and lack of action by the president.”
It said Ramaphosa should publish Ramokgopa’s performance contract so South Africans can hold him to account regarding the load-shedding crisis.
“What we have is a minister who is working in a vacuum while the economy is being sucked dry due to unrelenting load-shedding. Ramokgopa’s plan to end load-shedding, released this weekend, is an uninspiring laundry list to buy time and hope for the best.
“Hope is not a strategy. What the country needs more than ever is a clear and sustainable plan that will reduce load-shedding and provide a pathway to a sustainable electricity supply.”
At the weekend, Ramaphosa denied claims suggesting there was a conflict between Ramokgopa, Mantashe and Gordhan.
Speaking to the media, he said there was no “territorial battle” among the three ministers.
“When I appointed the minister of electricity I made it absolutely clear what the roles of the three ministers would be. I made it clear the minister of electricity is going to focus his attention on ridding our country of load-shedding and therefore he's going to focus on the generation of the energy we need so we reduce and eliminate load-shedding
“The task of the minister of mineral resources and energy is on an energy side to be the repository of the regulation [and] the laws we have on regulating energy. The minister of public enterprises will be dealing, as I said when I made the announcement, with the issues of Eskom in relation to governance, in relation to the restructuring of Eskom so we deliver precisely what we would deliver, a restructured Eskom which will effectively become a well-governed organisation able to execute its mandate for our country.
“So there is no conflict. In the media there’s talk of this conflict and that conflict. There is no conflict as far as I am concerned. I know exactly the delineation of the tasks of these three ministers and, truth be told, the ministers themselves are surprised there is this talk of conflict.”
Ramaphosa said the three ministers “work very well” together.
“In many ways, for me, this is a good architecture because it enhances integrated government [and] joined up government so the three of them can address this national challenge that we have, working together from three different aspects. There's no conflict, there's no crisis. Government goes on and the work is under way.”
