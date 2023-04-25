Rhino-poaching cases in limbo due to uncertainty over specialised prosecutor
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 25 April 2023
Five major rhino-poaching trials in the Eastern Cape with a total of 23 accused will remain in limbo if veteran state advocate Buks Coetzee, who retired in January, is not contracted by the National Prosecuting Authority to oversee their completion...
Rhino-poaching cases in limbo due to uncertainty over specialised prosecutor
Five major rhino-poaching trials in the Eastern Cape with a total of 23 accused will remain in limbo if veteran state advocate Buks Coetzee, who retired in January, is not contracted by the National Prosecuting Authority to oversee their completion...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos