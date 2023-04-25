Sister of slain botanist recounts last chat before couple went missing

The sister of slain botanist Rachel Saunders told the Durban high court that the last time she interacted with her sister was via WhatsApp, before she and her botanist husband Rodney disappeared.
She was testifying at the trial of Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 41, his wife Bibi Fatima Patel, 30, and Malawian Mussa Ahmed Jackson, 35, who are charged with murdering the couple in the Eshowe area in 2018. They also face charges of kidnapping, robbery and theft.
The sister, who may not be named, said after the couple finished shooting a BBC documentary in the Drakensberg, they planned to make their way to oNgoye forest on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.
"They were looking for a specific plant," she said, recalling February 8 2018, the last time she had contact with her sister.
Rachel, 63, and Rodney, 73, were reported missing 10 days later, after which her sister opened missing persons and kidnapping cases at the Howick police station.
This prompted police to summon her to the station for DNA samples.
"Upon arriving at the station, they took me into a private room. While inside the room they explained the procedures to me, took out a sealed packet from a briefcase and took swabs from my mouth. They placed the swabs into a briefcase," she said.
After the couple's bodies were discovered she had to identify her sister's at the Stanger mortuary.
"I signed the forms and the remains were taken to Doves funeral home," she said.
Her testimony was preceded by that of an anthropology professor who dissected the skeletal remains of the couple.
The expert noted multiple changes to the bones, vertebrae, ribs and skull.
"Some may have been a result of a fall from heights or predators," the professor said, adding that Rachel's left food and hand were missing.
"Carnivore predation may have been the cause."
She said fractures could possibly be attributed to blunt trauma.
State prosecutor Mahen Naidoo asked the professor if she was able to determine the extent of the force.
"I cannot comment on the force as I am not an engineer. But what I established was the force must have been strong enough to have more than one impact.
"In theory, if you use a bladed instrument you would use more force to chop through a femur than through a skull."
The trial was adjourned until Wednesday after Jackson's advocate indicated he need further instructions from his client.
