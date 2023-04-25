Spanish police release video of a high-speed boat chase as suspected drug smugglers try to evade capture.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Drug smugglers high-speed boat chase trying to evade capture
Spanish police release video of a high-speed boat chase as suspected drug smugglers try to evade capture.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos