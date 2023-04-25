West Bank restitution: A whole lot of nothing
Countless promises later, not a single house built as part of project approved by government 23 years ago
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 25 April 2023
The National Assembly’s portfolio committee on human settlements has given Buffalo City Metro and the human settlements department 21 days to produce a report on why not a single house has been built in the West Bank restitution project which the state approved in 2000...
West Bank restitution: A whole lot of nothing
Countless promises later, not a single house built as part of project approved by government 23 years ago
The National Assembly’s portfolio committee on human settlements has given Buffalo City Metro and the human settlements department 21 days to produce a report on why not a single house has been built in the West Bank restitution project which the state approved in 2000...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos