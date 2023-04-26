Firearms dealer accused of supplying guns to gangsters in Eastern Cape

Police in Gqeberha say they have identified at least two firearm dealerships as the main source of weapons supplied to criminals in the northern areas and the broader metro.
A police team led by acting district commissioner Brig Ronald Koll this week visited the premises of a firearm dealer after a number of guns supposed to be in their custody were found on the streets, said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
A case of negligent loss of firearms (x24 counts) was opened against the owner after he could not account for the weapons.
“Some of the firearms retrieved are linked to serious crimes and were found in possession of well-known gangsters. None of these firearms have been reported lost or stolen by the company,” she said.
“A full audit is now under way to determine exactly how many firearms have found their way from the dealer to the streets as well as how it was taken out and who are the culprits behind such criminal intent.”
In 2013, the same dealer reported being robbed of 18 firearms, most of which have not yet been recovered.
Naidu said police are investigating an allegation that the gun dealer rented space from another dealership as he had insufficient storage space.
These firearms also allegedly found their way into the hands of criminals from the rented dealership.
Koll said gun dealerships' failure to report missing firearms from their arsenal is gross negligence and criminal.
“These guns end up in the hands of gangsters and criminals who daily terrorise our communities and destroy the lives of innocent people. It is a known fact that firearms contribute to the commission of many serious crimes, ranging from domestic violence disputes to armed robberies and murders, be it at the hands of legal or illegal owners.
“We suspected the high number of illegal firearms circulating have contributed to the increase in firearm-related crimes and it appears one of the weakest links is the lackadaisical management and poor administration of firearm dealerships. This is only the tip of the iceberg and we will conduct investigations at other dealerships as we suspect there could be more firearms from gun dealers in the wrong hands.
“We warn other gun dealers to make sure their records are properly maintained and in compliance of the Firearms Control Act or face prosecution,” Koll said.
TimesLIVE
Firearms dealer accused of supplying guns to gangsters in Eastern Cape
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
TimesLIVE
