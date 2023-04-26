Miss World Bielawska set to visit Eastern Cape to run the Mandela Marathon

Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska will take part in the inaugural Mandela Marathon in Mvezo in May.
This was announced by the Mvezo Royal house in a statement on Wednesday.
The Polish beauty queen is one of many high-profile attendees expected to set foot on the rolling hills of Mvezo, SA's first democratic president Nelson Mandela's birthplace.
“Her attendance and support of the Miss World organisation is to encourage individual athletes, clubs, federations and sport lovers from all over the world to likewise support the inaugural Mandela Marathon,” said the statement from the Royal palace.
Initially, the marathon sought to trace Madiba’s last footsteps before he was arrested by the apartheid government in 1962 at Howick.
“This is to support this iconic event honouring the life and legacy of President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela global icon of peace, justice, human rights and dignity for all,” said the statement.
Bielawska also shared a video confirming her participation in the inaugural marathon.
Image: SUPPLIED
It was previously run between the Manaye Hall in Pietermaritzburg — where Mandela addressed his last public meeting before his arrest — and Howick.
Thanks to Covid-19, the race was last held in 2019.
Speaking during the launch last week, Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson and village chief, Nkosi Mandla Mandela, said the marathon was an initiative of the Royal House of Mandela.
New Mandela Marathon to be run between Mvezo and Qunu
Bielawska, 24, was crowned Miss World 2021on March 16 last year .
“We call on all avid Marathon runners, Athletics and other sport clubs in SA, Africa and the world to likewise come out in honour of Madiba’s legacy and the 10th anniversary of his passing,” said the Royal house.
Intereted participants for the Mandela Marathon can contact Zuko Gungxula, +27 (76) 320-6995 or via Email: Zuko.dani@gmail.com
