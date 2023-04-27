×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Dirco still working hard to evacuate citizens from Sudan

27 April 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport. Gift of the Givers is working with South African authorities to evacuate South Africans from Sudan.
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport. Gift of the Givers is working with South African authorities to evacuate South Africans from Sudan. 
Image: Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has confirmed that the government organised and paid for two buses to evacuate people from war-torn Sudan.

The department said on Wednesday it was still working hard to ensure that South African citizens and those from Sadc and other countries were evacuated safely.

“We are grateful that Gift of the Givers organised and procured another bus to pick up some more South Africans and other nationals who missed the first two buses.

“We are particularly grateful that Gift of the Givers was able to accommodate our request to include the nationals of other countries who had requested support from the South African government at a time when our two buses had already departed. This was not an easy task,” said Dirco's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela.

South Africans in Sudan have crossed to Egypt, now let’s get them home: Pandor

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says the evacuation of South Africans out of war-torn Sudan has been successful, with citizens ...
News
2 days ago

Monyela said officials stayed on in the danger zone.

He said facilitating travel passes for those who had left without passports delayed entry into Egypt and other countries.

“We are also grateful for the co-operation of the foreign ministries of Egypt and Saudi Arabia who are working with us to ensure entry of people without the necessary papers for normal and regular entry into their countries.

“Despite Gift of the Givers not being physically in Sudan, they were able to share information with Dirco officials in Pretoria, and they were, in turn, kept abreast of developments by South African government personnel on the ground,” he said.

Monyelsa said evacuations like these depended on collaboration and partnerships.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘Celebrity Game Night’ back; new movies coming; stream ‘Secrets of ...
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras