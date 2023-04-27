Eatery owner charged with stealing Vodacom generator
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 27 April 2023
An Mthatha business owner who runs a popular eatery has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Vodacom mobile communications generator and distribution box worth more than R500,000 from towers in Tsolo almost three years ago...
Eatery owner charged with stealing Vodacom generator
An Mthatha business owner who runs a popular eatery has been arrested in connection with the theft of a Vodacom mobile communications generator and distribution box worth more than R500,000 from towers in Tsolo almost three years ago...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos