SIU probes UFH qualifications of three MECs
Nqatha, Kontsiwe among names under investigation
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 27 April 2023
High-ranking Eastern Cape politicians and officials are being probed by the Special Investigating Unit over the University of Fort Hare qualifications saga...
SIU probes UFH qualifications of three MECs
Nqatha, Kontsiwe among names under investigation
High-ranking Eastern Cape politicians and officials are being probed by the Special Investigating Unit over the University of Fort Hare qualifications saga...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos