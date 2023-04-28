The minister of health has appointed a new CEO for the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
Dr Joe Phaahla appointed Dr Magome Masike, who will assume his new role from May 1.
Masike takes over from Dr Thabo Pinkoane, who led the organisation in an acting capacity for the past eight months while the appointment process for the registrar position was under way. Masike is well-known in the medical industry as he was health MEC in the North West from 2010 to 2018.
“His achievements as a leader in the healthcare industry include his leading role in the amalgamation of Tshepong and Klerksdorp public hospitals,” said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane.
Masike holds an MBChB and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He is a candidate for a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Health.
“On behalf of council I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Thabo Pinkoane for his contribution in the past few months, and wish Dr Masike all the best in his new role”, said Prof Simon Nemutandani, president of the HPCSA.
The appointment has been hailed as a step in the right direction that will go a long way to bring much-needed stability to the organisation, Tsatsawane said.
“The new registrar boasts a wealth of knowledge in the healthcare sector as well as extensive experience in leadership and governance. He is no stranger to the HPCSA, having served as chairperson of the undesirable business practice committee and as a member of the audit committee.
“Dr Masike‘s unifying character will undoubtedly bring stability within the HPCSA.”
TimesLIVE
Dr Magome Masike is new CEO of the Health Professions Council
Reporter
Image: North West department of health
TimesLIVE
