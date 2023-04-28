Father of dead man used in Thabo Bester’s prison escape asks for time and space to grieve

Batho Mpholo, the father of Katlego Bereng whose body was used by “Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester in an elaborate prison escape plan, has asked the public to give the family time and space to grieve.

Police last week identified the charred body found in cell 35 of the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year, initially thought to be that of Bester.

Bester escaped from the correctional facility after faking his death in a fire that broke out in his cell in May 2022.

Mpholo said the family need time to regroup and deal with matter at hand.

“We highly appreciate the support you have shown us in this tough time. This has been a really draining journey and we need time to regroup and deal with all the matters at hand.

“This means that we will put the media interviews on hold for now,” said Mpholo.