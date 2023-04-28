Government clears air over UAE leader’s visit

There was nothing untoward and all relevant laws were followed when the United Arab Emirates’ most senior officials, including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, touched down at Bhisho Airport last week, the SA government said on Friday.
The UAE president, who was accompanied by about 600 visitors, caused an outcry with many accusing the Eastern Cape government of not following proper channels.
The UAE royal family and guests were, as previously reported by the Dispatch, on a private visit at a luxury game reserve between Makhanda and Bedford.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi, agriculture minister Thoko Didiza and police minister Bheki Cele were among the senior officials who briefed the media.
“Public discussion on the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and his entourage has generated a range of insinuation that suggested that something improper unfolded in the Eastern Cape’s preparation for this visit by a prestigious guest to our country,” Ntshavheni said.
“South Africans are right to be vigilant about such matters but our vigilance should not make us jump to the worst assumptions and conclusions about our country or this administration.”
Image: THEO JEPTHA
She said the formal correspondence sets out the intention of the UAE president to visit SA in his private capacity, and indicated that he would be accompanied by a large entourage at a game reserve he owns in the Eastern Cape.
“The formal correspondence on the visit set in motion SA’s preparation to extend to the president and his entourage courtesies and services in line with the internationally practised hosting provisions that countries offer heads of state or government and other dignitaries on a mutual basis.”
Ntshavheni said it was common for heads of state and government to visit SA privately.
“With such visits, the governments concerned will formally draw the attention of the department of international relations and co-operation to the planned visits.
“This advance notice allows departments and agencies of government to prepare for the delivery of their obligations.
“We also granted landing permits based on the fact that the airport was compliant for that operation, having considered requisite approval by the department of home affairs.”
She said the department of transport was satisfied “that our laws have been followed to the letter”.
“The minister of home affairs received an application to consider designation of Bulembu Airport in Bhisho as a place of entry by His Highness and his entourage.
“Upon receipt of the request from the Eastern Cape, the minister of home affairs considered all documents and granted the request, and declared the airport as a temporary port of entry.”
The minister said upon the arrival of the entourage, immigration services were rendered and all the visitors, including the sheik, were in possession of the requisite visas.
“Some of the visitors only produced valid passports as they came from countries from which visas are not required.
“Given the UAE’s outstanding performance as a global investment and tourism in its own right, SA and the Eastern Cape stand to gain from continuous engagement with the UAE which is also a source of outbound investment around the world,” the minister said.
She said the hosting of the UAE President has conformed to international diplomatic standards and is fully compliant with South African laws.
