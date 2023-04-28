×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN magistrate shot dead in suspected hijacking

28 April 2023
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
A KZN magistrate was shot dead in what appeared to be a hijacking. File photo.
A KZN magistrate was shot dead in what appeared to be a hijacking. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A KwaZulu-Natal magistrate was shot dead by a group of men during an alleged hijacking near the R66 at Denge in KwaNongoma on Thursday.  

It is alleged the 48-year-old magistrate was driving his Toyota Hilux when a taxi full of men hijacked him. 

KZN police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed the incident and said Nongoma police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking. 

“A 48-year-old man was shot and his vehicle taken by the suspects. Reports indicate the deceased was driving in KwaDenge when he was hijacked by an unknown suspect(s).”

Ngcobo said the body was recovered a few kilometres away from where the vehicle was hijacked.

It is understood the magistrate presided at the Mahlabathini magistrate's courts.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day