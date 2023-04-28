×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

World's largest ro-ro vessel docks in Durban

28 April 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Salome, the world's largest ro-ro vessel, arrived in Durban on Friday.
Salome, the world's largest ro-ro vessel, arrived in Durban on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Salome, the world's largest ro-ro vessel, a cargo ship designed to carry vehicles, docked in Durban on Friday.

Transnet National Ports Authority said the 265m vessel is carrying 2,813 cars, 465 high and heavy units, and 93 break-bulk pieces.

The ship was engineered by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with specifications which include a stern ramp capacity of 505 tonnes, a ramp width of 12m and a main deck height of 7.1m.

“We are excited to welcome Salome into the automotive terminal. Seeing this mega-ship calling the South African waters is a huge milestone for the Port of Durban, looking at the port expansion plans that are under way.

 "We are hoping to attract more vessels of this magnitude and are ready to handle their associated growth in volumes.” said Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, Durban port manager.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador
New York mayor Eric Adams celebrates South Africa's Freedom day