The Cape Town's water and sanitation department says it will carrying out work that will result in water supply disruptions in the next two weeks.
“The city sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused, but it must maintain its water supply infrastructure to benefit its consumers. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to take note of the work that will be taking place in their areas,” it said.
Zero-pressure tests, step tests and conditional assessments will be conducted in Vredenberg, Bellair, Oak Glen, La Rochelle, Blomtuin and Blommendal.
“Zero-pressure tests as well as meter clamp-on installations will be conducted on the main water supply to these areas. This work will result in the intermittent disruption of the water supply as well as low water pressure at times in these areas from 9pm on Wednesday to 11am on Friday,” the department said.
In affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure and some may have no water. It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions, but pressure fluctuations will be minimised as far as possible, it added.
The following areas will be affected by pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements:
- Bakkerskloof in Lynn’s View (Somerset West) from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday; and
- Bellville CBD, Triangle Farm, Bellville South, Labiance, Greenlands, Glenhaven and Stikland from 7pm on May 9 to 4.30am on May 10.
TimesLIVE
If you live in Cape Town, expect water disruptions in the next two weeks
Reporter
Image: 123RF/Riccardo Lennart Niels Mayer
