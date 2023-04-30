Fundraiser in Cape Town to help WSU graduates who owe R1.3bn

Walter Sisulu University’s convocation is set to take its fundraising campaign for former students who have not received their graduation certificates because of outstanding fees to Cape Town on Saturday.
A successful fundraising function was held at the East London golf course in March, at which about R40m was raised.
In 2021, WSU graduate debt was about R1.2bn.
It recently increased to more than R1.3bn, forcing the university to withhold certificates due to the staggering debt owed by about 34,000 graduates.
WSU convocation spokesperson Azola Mzwendaba told the Dispatch a fundraising breakfast function would be held at the Radisson Blue Hotel at Cape Town’s Waterfront, from 8am.
This will be followed by the launch of the convocation’s Western Cape chapter at the same venue, from 1pm.
Mzwendaba said the goal was to raise R25m in Cape Town.
The convocation said its alumni faced stiff competition in the labour market, and not having their certificates when applying for jobs “lessens their chances” of employment.
“Most of the alumni remain without certificates, unemployed, and with little chance of being employed merely on the strength of a letter of confirmation from the university — a standard practice currently.
“The reality is the alumni cannot pay the debt without getting employed first, and the university cannot reduce the student and graduate debt without getting the money it is owed back,” the convocation said.
Mzwendaba said WSU had one of the largest enrolments of any university in the country.
“It provides major training in the fields of medicine [its flagship], teaching, law, business, engineering, and natural and social sciences.
“Its contribution to provincial economic development is beyond dispute.
“Importantly, WSU remains an access institution and is fast becoming an institution of choice as evidenced by the recent prospective students who have shown interest in it — more than 500,000 applied to study with the university in 2022, far above any university in the country,” he said.
The convocation said to increase accountability, "the funds contributed by various donors will be displayed live on a virtual platform as contributions are made by various donors, and reported in convocation annual general meetings.
“Importantly, major donors will be acknowledged and given official letters for purposes of filing their tax returns. The account exists for the sole purpose of reducing graduate debt, no other.”
For inquiries, email conv-ex@wsu.ac.za
DispatchLIVE
Fundraiser in Cape Town to help WSU graduates who owe R1.3bn
Image: FILE
Walter Sisulu University’s convocation is set to take its fundraising campaign for former students who have not received their graduation certificates because of outstanding fees to Cape Town on Saturday.
A successful fundraising function was held at the East London golf course in March, at which about R40m was raised.
In 2021, WSU graduate debt was about R1.2bn.
It recently increased to more than R1.3bn, forcing the university to withhold certificates due to the staggering debt owed by about 34,000 graduates.
WSU convocation spokesperson Azola Mzwendaba told the Dispatch a fundraising breakfast function would be held at the Radisson Blue Hotel at Cape Town’s Waterfront, from 8am.
This will be followed by the launch of the convocation’s Western Cape chapter at the same venue, from 1pm.
Mzwendaba said the goal was to raise R25m in Cape Town.
The convocation said its alumni faced stiff competition in the labour market, and not having their certificates when applying for jobs “lessens their chances” of employment.
“Most of the alumni remain without certificates, unemployed, and with little chance of being employed merely on the strength of a letter of confirmation from the university — a standard practice currently.
“The reality is the alumni cannot pay the debt without getting employed first, and the university cannot reduce the student and graduate debt without getting the money it is owed back,” the convocation said.
Mzwendaba said WSU had one of the largest enrolments of any university in the country.
“It provides major training in the fields of medicine [its flagship], teaching, law, business, engineering, and natural and social sciences.
“Its contribution to provincial economic development is beyond dispute.
“Importantly, WSU remains an access institution and is fast becoming an institution of choice as evidenced by the recent prospective students who have shown interest in it — more than 500,000 applied to study with the university in 2022, far above any university in the country,” he said.
The convocation said to increase accountability, "the funds contributed by various donors will be displayed live on a virtual platform as contributions are made by various donors, and reported in convocation annual general meetings.
“Importantly, major donors will be acknowledged and given official letters for purposes of filing their tax returns. The account exists for the sole purpose of reducing graduate debt, no other.”
For inquiries, email conv-ex@wsu.ac.za
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos