Load-shedding has increased to stage 3 from Sunday afternoon but the dreaded higher stage 6 is not expected in the coming days.
The rotational blackouts will switch between stage 1 and 4 between Sunday and Wednesday, with breakdowns at 17,700MW of generating capacity on Sunday.
The power utility upped load-shedding to stage 3 from Sunday at 4pm until 5am on Monday.
Just over 3,700MW of power was out of service due to planned maintenance on Sunday, said Eskom’s crisis communications manager Menzi Mngomezulu.
A generation unit each at Matla and Medupi power stations returned to service in the past 24 hours, he said.
“In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Lethabo power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Arnot, Duvha, Kriel and Lethabo power stations contributed to the current capacity constraint.”
Eskom was working around the clock to ensure generation units were returned to service as soon as possible.
“We thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding,” Mngomezulu said.
TimesLIVE
Load-shedding stages expected to switch between stage 1 and 4 in coming days
Reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Load-shedding has increased to stage 3 from Sunday afternoon but the dreaded higher stage 6 is not expected in the coming days.
The rotational blackouts will switch between stage 1 and 4 between Sunday and Wednesday, with breakdowns at 17,700MW of generating capacity on Sunday.
The power utility upped load-shedding to stage 3 from Sunday at 4pm until 5am on Monday.
Just over 3,700MW of power was out of service due to planned maintenance on Sunday, said Eskom’s crisis communications manager Menzi Mngomezulu.
A generation unit each at Matla and Medupi power stations returned to service in the past 24 hours, he said.
“In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei and Lethabo power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Arnot, Duvha, Kriel and Lethabo power stations contributed to the current capacity constraint.”
Eskom was working around the clock to ensure generation units were returned to service as soon as possible.
“We thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system, as this is assisting in avoiding higher stages of load-shedding,” Mngomezulu said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos