News

Police on high alert over 'national shutdown' by disgruntled truck drivers

By TIMESLIVE - 30 April 2023
Striking truck drivers blocked off the N1 near Kraaifontein in Cape Town in a previous protest over the employment of foreigners. File photo.
Striking truck drivers blocked off the N1 near Kraaifontein in Cape Town in a previous protest over the employment of foreigners. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Police and law enforcement officers have been mobilised across the country in anticipation of a “national shutdown” by disgruntled truck drivers on Sunday. 

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) had mobilised resources “to prevent and combat any forms of lawlessness amid threats of a protest by striking truck drivers”, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. 

The shutdown, if it goes ahead, could result in supply chain disruptions along goods transportation corridors, such as the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban. 

All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDF ASA) deputy chairperson Mandla Mngomezulu previously told SABC news employment of foreign nationals in the industry remains an unresolved issue, as well as cameras inside trucks and the loading system used by the road freight industry. The organisation had 11,000 members, he added.

“Multidisciplinary joint law enforcement operations are under way and law enforcement officers have been deployed and are on high alert to heighten police visibility to prevent and combat any form of criminality,” said Mathe.  

“Private security companies through the SAPS E2 project [eyes and ears] have also pledged their support in working together to combat criminality. Thus the Natjoints assures the nation that no lawlessness in the form of barricading of roads, torching of trucks and looting of goods from those operating will be tolerated.” 

The Natjoints appealed for the protest to be peaceful but added “those who are found to be on the wrong side of the law are warned that law enforcement officers will not hesitate to respond accordingly within the ambit of the law”. 

Tension between foreign and local truck drivers has been brewing since 2019, with the latter accusing the former of “stealing” their jobs, reported BusinessLIVE. This led to scores of foreign truck drivers being attacked and their trucks torched on the N3 and N2 highways.

TimesLIVE

