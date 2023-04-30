×

News

Police swoop on suspected drug dealers in Cape Town, arrest five

By TIMESLIVE - 30 April 2023
Five men have been arrested in connection with drug-related offences in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Five men were arrested in two separate incidents on Friday night in Cape Town and will appear in court on drug-related charges, Western Cape police said on Saturday.

In the first incident, police apprehended a suspect in possession of four packets of tik who had just left a house in Lower Crossroads. Police searched the house and seized 240 Mandrax tablets, 60g of tik, 15 glass lollies used to smoke tik and cash.

“The [suspected] dealer was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. Two males aged 23 and 36 are due to appear in court once charged,” police said.

Later on Friday, police arrested three men who were found in possession of dagga in their vehicle. All three men, two of them foreigners, are due to appear at the Philippi magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

