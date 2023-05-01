×

Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart

01 May 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A car landed in a hole on Ridge Road on Sunday night.
Image: supplied

It was déjà vu for emergency workers on Sunday night when a second car landed in a construction hole on Ridge Road in Durban, an hour after another vehicle crashed into it. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said there were no injuries in both crashes.

On Friday, a 70-year-old Phoenix man was traumatised after he drove into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo at 5am.

Residents had been complaining about unmarked construction sites and no warning signs before the crashes. 

TimesLIVE

