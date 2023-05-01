Cars land in construction hole on Durban road an hour apart

It was déjà vu for emergency workers on Sunday night when a second car landed in a construction hole on Ridge Road in Durban, an hour after another vehicle crashed into it.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said there were no injuries in both crashes.
On Friday, a 70-year-old Phoenix man was traumatised after he drove into a poorly marked construction hole in Umbilo at 5am.
Residents had been complaining about unmarked construction sites and no warning signs before the crashes.
