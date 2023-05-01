×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape station commander arrested for murder of housebreaking suspect

01 May 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
A station commander was arrested for allegedly killing a man, suspected of breaking into his house.
A station commander was arrested for allegedly killing a man, suspected of breaking into his house.
Image: Gareth Wilson

An Eastern Cape police station commander has been arrested for the murder of a man he allegedly accused of breaking into his house.  

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the policeman was arrested on Saturday.  

“A 42-year-old SA Police Service captain was arrested by Ipid Investigators after he allegedly killed a 33-year-old male he accused of having broken into his house and stolen a laptop and a cellphone,” he said. 

Raburabu said the incident took place in Lingelitsha township in Berlin, Eastern Cape.  

“The captain, allegedly assisted by several local community police forum members, rounded up some alleged suspects and allegedly assaulted them. After the deceased succumbed to the injuries, his body was dumped on a public road,” said Raburabu. 

He said the policeman would appear in the Berlin magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Nomzamo Mbatha on her journey to become a Global Citizen ambassador