News

LISTEN | All you need to know about government's outreach programme to compensate sick ex-miners

By Daron Mann - 01 May 2023
Bhekisisa Gayiya,62,(on the left) was among hundreds of former mineworkers from Ngqeleni who were screened and tested for TB, silicon and asbestosis during a provincial government outreach programme designed to trace and track former miners and payout compensation to them.
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

The national and Eastern Cape provincial governments have launched a campaign to trace hundreds of former miners whose health suffered as a result of their jobs over the past 60 years.

The initiative, in partnership with departments at both provincial and national level, is aimed at providing ex-miners with a one-stop shop service where they can claim outstanding benefits.

Programme to compensate sick ex-miners kicks off in Ngqeleni

When former miner Bhekisisa Gayiya was diagnosed with TB and later lost the hearing in his right ear in the early ’90s, his world collapsed.
News
1 week ago

The programme involves screening, verification, a medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who contracted lung diseases like TB, asbestosis and silicosis while working in various mines in SA between March 1965 and October 2019.

Daron Mann talks to Mkhululi Ndamase, privincial health spokesperson about Eastern Cape's government outreach programme to compensate ex-mineworkers who contracted lung diseases like TB, asbestosis and silicosis while working in various mines in SA between March 1965 and October 2019.

In this episode, Ndamase takes us through some of the compensations applicants can claim.

Ndamase said about 4bn has been set aside for this outreach programme.

