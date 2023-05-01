The programme involves screening, verification, a medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who contracted lung diseases like TB, asbestosis and silicosis while working in various mines in SA between March 1965 and October 2019.
Daron Mann talks to Mkhululi Ndamase, privincial health spokesperson about Eastern Cape's government outreach programme to compensate ex-mineworkers who contracted lung diseases like TB, asbestosis and silicosis while working in various mines in SA between March 1965 and October 2019.
In this episode, Ndamase takes us through some of the compensations applicants can claim.
Ndamase said about 4bn has been set aside for this outreach programme.
LISTEN | All you need to know about government's outreach programme to compensate sick ex-miners
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
The national and Eastern Cape provincial governments have launched a campaign to trace hundreds of former miners whose health suffered as a result of their jobs over the past 60 years.
The initiative, in partnership with departments at both provincial and national level, is aimed at providing ex-miners with a one-stop shop service where they can claim outstanding benefits.
Programme to compensate sick ex-miners kicks off in Ngqeleni
The programme involves screening, verification, a medical examination and payment of benefits to eligible former mineworkers who contracted lung diseases like TB, asbestosis and silicosis while working in various mines in SA between March 1965 and October 2019.
Daron Mann talks to Mkhululi Ndamase, privincial health spokesperson about Eastern Cape's government outreach programme to compensate ex-mineworkers who contracted lung diseases like TB, asbestosis and silicosis while working in various mines in SA between March 1965 and October 2019.
In this episode, Ndamase takes us through some of the compensations applicants can claim.
Ndamase said about 4bn has been set aside for this outreach programme.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos