News

More arrests in Thabo Bester prison escape case

01 May 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Police have arrested two more suspects in the Thabo Bester prison escape case.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Two employees who were dismissed by G4S have been arrested in connection with the Thabo Bester escape case. 

Police arrested the two former employees on Monday at their place of residence in Bloemfontein.  

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the pair will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday on a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.  

“The team investigating this case have so far arrested eight suspects and cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests,” she said.  

