Start reading to children before they get hooked on devices
It’s no secret that regularly reading to children and bringing them up surrounded by books and a family culture of reading has a positive effect on their reading skills and vocabulary, writes BARBARA HOLLANDS
Premium
By Barbara Hollands - 01 May 2023
Three books for two weeks. Those were the magical numbers associated with borrowing library books from the children’s library when I was small, and it was where my love affair with reading began...
Start reading to children before they get hooked on devices
It’s no secret that regularly reading to children and bringing them up surrounded by books and a family culture of reading has a positive effect on their reading skills and vocabulary, writes BARBARA HOLLANDS
Three books for two weeks. Those were the magical numbers associated with borrowing library books from the children’s library when I was small, and it was where my love affair with reading began...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos