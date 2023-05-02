An East London police officer was killed and at least two security officers suffered gunshot wounds to the arms and legs after a brazen armed robbery ended in gun battles and high-speed chases across the city.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Policeman dead after armed robbers open fire on East London guards, cops
Image: SUPPLIED
An East London police officer was killed and at least two security officers suffered gunshot wounds to the arms and legs after a brazen armed robbery ended in gun battles and high-speed chases across the city.
The officers had responded to calls for help after massive gunfire and explosions erupted in East London's West Bank.
It is believed that a gang of thugs, in two or more vehicles and armed with explosives and automatic weapons, stormed the premises of a cash-in-transit security company in West Bank, where they attempted to storm the basement with AK47 assault rifles and gain access to the secure cash vault.
Police and armed response security officers responded to the brazen attack and intercepted the robbers.
A shootout ensued between the would-be thieves and police, as well as armed response officers from Red Alert security.
The robbers then fled in the direction of Qonce, and a high-speed chase ensued.
Two Red Alert officers were shot, with one wounded in the arm during the shootout in West Bank, and the other suffering a gunshot wound in Military Road while in pursuit of the suspects.
A police officer was declared dead on the scene after being fatally wounded on the Mount Coke road.
The robbers remain at large.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
